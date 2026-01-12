News
Egyptian ambassador Alaa Moussa: Support for reforms, army role, and timely elections
Lebanon News
12-01-2026 | 04:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Egyptian ambassador Alaa Moussa: Support for reforms, army role, and timely elections
Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa announced from the Grand Serail that the Quintet committee met with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and discussed several matters, most notably economic reforms and the financial gap, expressing the committee’s confidence in the Lebanese government.
Moussa stressed that the issue of the “departure of UNIFIL” is a sensitive one, noting that efforts are focused on arranging conditions to ensure the situation remains safe and stable.
He added that matters are progressing well and that there are no “deadlines,” pending steps by the Lebanese state, which he described as positive—particularly regarding the file of the exclusivity of weapons.
He said Prime Minister Salam’s remarks were in line with the statements made by President Joseph Aoun on Sunday.
He added that the Quintet committee stands by the Lebanese state in all the steps it is taking, and that the Lebanese army’s course of action is proceeding as required.
Discussions also covered parliamentary elections, with an emphasis on the importance of holding them on time due to their role in restoring regular political functioning after a period of vacuum.
Moussa also noted that the talks addressed the completion of the first phase of confining weapons, reiterating support for the Lebanese state in this process and considering that matters are moving in the right direction.
