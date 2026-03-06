UN demands prompt probe into Israeli strikes on Lebanon

06-03-2026 | 05:29
UN demands prompt probe into Israeli strikes on Lebanon
0min
UN demands prompt probe into Israeli strikes on Lebanon

The United Nations on Friday demanded swift investigations into fatal Israel strikes across Lebanon, to determine if they complied with international law.

"The devastating impact of this renewed conflict is already before our eyes, with civilians paying a painfully heavy price," said U.N. rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani.

"Prompt and thorough investigations must be conducted, particularly to determine whether such attacks complied with the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions," Shamdasani said.

AFP

