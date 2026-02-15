News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar AlOmer
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon’s Berri insists elections must be held on schedule
Lebanon News
15-02-2026 | 11:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon’s Berri insists elections must be held on schedule
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri said there appears to be a plan to prevent parliamentary elections from being held on time, criticizing a recent opinion issued by the Legislation and Consultations Authority.
In remarks to Asharq Al-Awsat, Berri said the authority’s response suggests the existence of a scheme aimed at blocking the vote and that it was issued at the behest of an unnamed party.
“It is the first time we hear that a judge suspends the implementation of a law instead of ensuring its enforcement,” Berri said, adding that the law cannot be bypassed through a nonbinding advisory opinion.
Berri reiterated that he has always insisted on holding parliamentary elections on schedule and called on all parties to assume their responsibilities by facilitating the process rather than placing obstacles in its way.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nabih Berri
Elections
Legislation and Consultations Authority
Next
Securing the Litani: Lebanese Army outlines weapons control achievements and next steps
Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-07
Lebanese PM Salam: Financial gap bill to be finalized this month, elections on schedule
Lebanon News
2025-12-07
Lebanese PM Salam: Financial gap bill to be finalized this month, elections on schedule
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-20
President Aoun underscores reforms, insists on holding elections on time and reviewing financial gap law
Lebanon News
2026-01-20
President Aoun underscores reforms, insists on holding elections on time and reviewing financial gap law
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-12
Speaker Berri says Lebanon insists on Israeli compliance before resuming negotiations
Lebanon News
2025-12-12
Speaker Berri says Lebanon insists on Israeli compliance before resuming negotiations
0
World News
2025-11-21
Zelensky says 'working' on US proposal, insists it must bring 'dignified' peace
World News
2025-11-21
Zelensky says 'working' on US proposal, insists it must bring 'dignified' peace
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:31
Israeli military says it struck Islamic Jihad gunmen in eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:31
Israeli military says it struck Islamic Jihad gunmen in eastern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Securing the Litani: Lebanese Army outlines weapons control achievements and next steps
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Securing the Litani: Lebanese Army outlines weapons control achievements and next steps
0
Lebanon News
07:58
Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58
Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-04
Judges Jamal Hajjar and Tarek Bitar meet to review developments in Beirut port blast investigation
Lebanon News
2026-02-04
Judges Jamal Hajjar and Tarek Bitar meet to review developments in Beirut port blast investigation
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-21
Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes
Lebanon News
2026-01-21
Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-28
Lebanese army delegation visits Washington — what lies ahead for US support?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-28
Lebanese army delegation visits Washington — what lies ahead for US support?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-11
Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-11
Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:31
Israeli military says it struck Islamic Jihad gunmen in eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:31
Israeli military says it struck Islamic Jihad gunmen in eastern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
11:35
Lebanon’s Berri insists elections must be held on schedule
Lebanon News
11:35
Lebanon’s Berri insists elections must be held on schedule
3
Lebanon News
07:58
Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58
Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Securing the Litani: Lebanese Army outlines weapons control achievements and next steps
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Securing the Litani: Lebanese Army outlines weapons control achievements and next steps
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Israel wary as second round of Washington-Tehran nuclear talks approaches
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Israel wary as second round of Washington-Tehran nuclear talks approaches
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises
7
Lebanon News
04:23
Lebanon and France explore deeper education ties as Education Minister meets French Senator Olivier Cadic
Lebanon News
04:23
Lebanon and France explore deeper education ties as Education Minister meets French Senator Olivier Cadic
8
World News
03:15
Rubio to visit eastern Europe, bolster ties with pro-Trump leaders
World News
03:15
Rubio to visit eastern Europe, bolster ties with pro-Trump leaders
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More