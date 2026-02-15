Lebanon’s Berri insists elections must be held on schedule

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri said there appears to be a plan to prevent parliamentary elections from being held on time, criticizing a recent opinion issued by the Legislation and Consultations Authority.



In remarks to Asharq Al-Awsat, Berri said the authority’s response suggests the existence of a scheme aimed at blocking the vote and that it was issued at the behest of an unnamed party.



“It is the first time we hear that a judge suspends the implementation of a law instead of ensuring its enforcement,” Berri said, adding that the law cannot be bypassed through a nonbinding advisory opinion.



Berri reiterated that he has always insisted on holding parliamentary elections on schedule and called on all parties to assume their responsibilities by facilitating the process rather than placing obstacles in its way.