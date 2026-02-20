Israeli army targets Hamas facility in Ain al-Hilweh

Lebanon News
20-02-2026 | 09:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army targets Hamas facility in Ain al-Hilweh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army targets Hamas facility in Ain al-Hilweh

The Israeli army struck on Friday a facility in the Ain al-Hilweh area of southern Lebanon that was reportedly used by Hamas.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hamas

Israel

Ain al-Hilweh

Lebanon's Finance Minister sets June 2026 deadline for settlement of tax penalties
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:43

US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Israel army says on 'defensive alert' regarding Iran but no change to public guidelines

LBCI
World News
10:18

Trump says 'considering' limited military strike on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:41

Israeli army targets Hamas facility in Ain al-Hilweh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Lebanon's Finance Minister sets June 2026 deadline for settlement of tax penalties

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

Salam calls for applying Article 95 in full, reforming Lebanon’s sectarian system

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

LF leader Geagea renominates Sethrida Geagea and Joseph Ishac for Bsharri in 2026 parliamentary elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:05

Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-03

Priority of Iran talks in Istanbul is to avoid conflict: Official

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-31

One person killed, 14 hurt in blast in Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, Iranian media reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-23

Macron says Trump could only win Nobel prize 'if you stop' Gaza conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
08:59

Iran says draft nuclear plan to be ready in 'next two, three days'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More