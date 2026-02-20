News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
‘Transparency is not optional:’ PM Salam presses lawmakers on public sector pay
Lebanon News
20-02-2026 | 12:40
High views
Share
Share
4
min
‘Transparency is not optional:’ PM Salam presses lawmakers on public sector pay
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said transparency is “a duty, not a choice,” stressing that citizens cannot be asked to bear new burdens without being fully informed, and that trust between the state and the public, damaged in the past, will not be undermined again.
Salam emphasized that the demands of military personnel and public sector employees are legitimate and justified. He added that the government sought to secure funding sources for salary increases to avoid repeating the mistakes of the controversial salary scale crisis.
He said the Cabinet decided not to undertake any spending without first securing funding sources, to prevent the country from sliding back into deficit and debt and resorting to printing local currency, which would further weaken the exchange rate.
Salam noted that when the government chose to increase the value-added tax, it took into account exemptions for essential food items, medicines, medical and hospital expenses, university and school tuition, books, diesel, household gas, residential rents, and other basic goods.
He acknowledged structural flaws in the tax system, saying they stem from decades of financial policies that negatively affected low-income groups. He said the government is working on a comprehensive fiscal policy based on tax reform, rationalizing spending, and restructuring public debt.
To prevent traders and monopolies from exploiting the situation to raise prices, Salam said consumer protection inspectors at the Economy Ministry have intensified inspections of supermarkets and bakeries, and that violators will be referred to the judiciary.
He added that the government has improved tax collection and increased state revenues by 54% in one year, adding that revenues rose from $3.89 billion in 2024 to $6 billion in 2025. He stated that the increase was achieved not through new taxes, but through better collection of existing taxes, improved enforcement, and tighter control of borders and ports.
He noted that revenues are expected to rise further with the activation of scanners.
He said the government has issued collection orders exceeding $1 billion against quarry and crusher operators, including influential figures, warning that those who fail to settle their dues will face legal action to recover state funds.
In the 2026 draft budget, Salam expressed that expenditures were raised to $6 billion to cover health care, education, salaries, and security. However, securing an additional $800 million for wage increases will require new funding sources.
He added that customs enforcement measures have been implemented against evaders, who have been barred from importing goods. The government will also complete a survey of maritime and riverfront properties amid increased violations, and those who fail to pay what they owe will face prosecution.
Salam said he has presented all these facts to the public and to members of parliament, telling lawmakers that if they have an immediate alternative to secure $800 million, they should present it, or state clearly that they do not support increasing public sector wages.
He also said the energy minister has announced the launch of a forensic audit at the ministry, describing it as a first step that will extend to all ministries facing allegations of wrongdoing.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Taxes
Next
From fuel to VAT: Breaking down the rise in retail prices
Israeli army targets Hamas facility in Ain al-Hilweh
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-15
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-15
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-17
PM Salam from Tripoli: Government wants public sector employees to receive their rights, and is working to improve tax and customs revenue collection
Lebanon News
2026-02-17
PM Salam from Tripoli: Government wants public sector employees to receive their rights, and is working to improve tax and customs revenue collection
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-07
PM Salam from Tyre: Lebanese government is working on three main tracks to recovery
Lebanon News
2026-02-07
PM Salam from Tyre: Lebanese government is working on three main tracks to recovery
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
Gaza victory absent, Lebanese villages pay the price, PM Salam says
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
Gaza victory absent, Lebanese villages pay the price, PM Salam says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:17
Hezbollah commander reportedly targeted in Bekaa strikes
Lebanon News
15:17
Hezbollah commander reportedly targeted in Bekaa strikes
0
Lebanon News
14:54
Lebanon says six killed by Israeli strikes in east
Lebanon News
14:54
Lebanon says six killed by Israeli strikes in east
0
Lebanon News
14:05
Israeli army says it struck Hezbollah command sites in eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:05
Israeli army says it struck Hezbollah command sites in eastern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
As Israel presses strikes, can US support bolster the Lebanese army’s role?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
As Israel presses strikes, can US support bolster the Lebanese army’s role?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-02-18
French hard-left party says evacuates Paris HQ after 'bomb threat'
World News
2026-02-18
French hard-left party says evacuates Paris HQ after 'bomb threat'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04
Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04
Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-10
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-10
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-30
Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-30
Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:17
Hezbollah commander reportedly targeted in Bekaa strikes
Lebanon News
15:17
Hezbollah commander reportedly targeted in Bekaa strikes
2
Lebanon News
03:39
Salam calls for applying Article 95 in full, reforming Lebanon’s sectarian system
Lebanon News
03:39
Salam calls for applying Article 95 in full, reforming Lebanon’s sectarian system
3
Lebanon News
14:05
Israeli army says it struck Hezbollah command sites in eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:05
Israeli army says it struck Hezbollah command sites in eastern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
14:54
Lebanon says six killed by Israeli strikes in east
Lebanon News
14:54
Lebanon says six killed by Israeli strikes in east
5
Lebanon News
09:41
Israeli army targets Hamas facility in Ain al-Hilweh
Lebanon News
09:41
Israeli army targets Hamas facility in Ain al-Hilweh
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
As Israel presses strikes, can US support bolster the Lebanese army’s role?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
As Israel presses strikes, can US support bolster the Lebanese army’s role?
7
Middle East News
08:59
Iran says draft nuclear plan to be ready in 'next two, three days'
Middle East News
08:59
Iran says draft nuclear plan to be ready in 'next two, three days'
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More