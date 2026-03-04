Judge orders evacuation of Baabda Palace of Justice following nearby threat: Sources to LBCI

Lebanon News
04-03-2026 | 02:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Judge orders evacuation of Baabda Palace of Justice following nearby threat: Sources to LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Judge orders evacuation of Baabda Palace of Justice following nearby threat: Sources to LBCI

LBCI sources stated that Judge Mirna Bayda has ordered the evacuation of the Palace of Justice in Baabda after a threat was reported involving a nearby building.

According to the information, the building in question is located close to the former Turkish Embassy premises. The source of the threat has not yet been identified.

Lebanon News

orders

evacuation

Baabda

Palace

Justice

following

nearby

threat:

Sources

LBCI Next
President Aoun meets Russian Ambassador, receives Moscow’s support for Lebanon’s sovereign decisions
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs: Avichay Adraee
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

Justice Minister: Evacuation of Baabda Palace of Justice was precautionary measure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-22

Elysee Palace sources to LBCI: France's Macron to meet Lebanese PM Salam on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Tyre over nearby Hezbollah infrastructure

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-20

Israel orders Gaza families to move in first forced evacuation since ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Authorities pursue individual for spreading false evacuation rumor in Keserwan

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Middle East Airlines adjusts flights due to airspace closures in neighboring countries

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to South Lebanon residents, move north of Litani River: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Israeli army enters South Lebanon town Khiam, about six km from border

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:30

Iran Guards say launched more than 40 missiles at US, Israeli targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:07

Avichay Adraee issues new warning to residents of Haret Hreik

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Israel's Netanyahu talks to Trump by phone: PM office

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Al Hadath: Berri shocked by Hezbollah move, backs Lebanese state

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:01

Syria sends thousands of troops to Lebanon border, sources to Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Lebanese Army detains 12 Hezbollah fighters at checkpoint: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43

Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents in Kfar Jouz, Harouf, and Kfour in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Speaker Berri avoids talks with Hezbollah amid rising tensions: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:20

Israel’s UN Envoy: Lebanon must take action against Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Sidon, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

Lebanese Ministry of Education announces closure of public schools, advises private institutions to avoid in-person classes this week

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Senior officials: Lebanon’s leaders agree to postpone parliamentary elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More