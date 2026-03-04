Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill 72 people since Monday: Lebanese health ministry

Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed 72 people and displaced more than 83,000 since the start of a new round of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanese officials announced Wednesday.



In a statement, the health ministry said "the toll of the Israeli aggression since dawn on Monday... has risen to 72 martyrs and 437 wounded," while the minister of social affairs announced that the number of displaced in official shelters was 83,847.



Israel is carrying out air strikes on multiple areas of Lebanon after the group began launching rockets and drones towards it on Monday in retaliation for the U.S. and Israeli attack that killed Iran's supreme leader.



AFP