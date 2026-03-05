Iran army says launched drone attack on US targets in Iraq

Middle East News
05-03-2026 | 08:47
Iran army says launched drone attack on US targets in Iraq
Iran army says launched drone attack on US targets in Iraq

Iran's army said on Thursday it had launched a drone attack on a US site in the Iraqi Kurdistan city of Erbil.

"The headquarters of the American aggressor forces in Erbil, Iraq, was attacked by the army's ground forces' attack drones," the army said in a statement broadcast by state TV.

AFP

 

Middle East News

Iran

Iraq

Drone

United States

