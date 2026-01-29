News
Saudi and Israeli officials visit Washington to discuss possible strikes on Iran: Axios
Middle East News
29-01-2026 | 06:44
Saudi and Israeli officials visit Washington to discuss possible strikes on Iran: Axios
The Trump administration is hosting senior defense and intelligence officials from Israel and Saudi Arabia for talks on Iran this week as U.S. President Donald Trump considers military strikes, Axios reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Uncertainty over the possibility of military action in Iran has lingered after Trump said last week that an "armada" was heading toward the country but that he hoped he would not have to use it.
The Israelis traveled to Washington to share intelligence on potential targets inside Iran, while Saudi officials sought to help avert a wider regional war by pushing for a diplomatic solution, the Axios report said.
Reuters
