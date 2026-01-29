Saudi and Israeli officials visit Washington to discuss possible strikes on Iran: Axios

Middle East News
29-01-2026 | 06:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi and Israeli officials visit Washington to discuss possible strikes on Iran: Axios
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi and Israeli officials visit Washington to discuss possible strikes on Iran: Axios

The Trump administration is hosting senior defense and intelligence officials from Israel and Saudi Arabia for talks on Iran this week as U.S. President Donald Trump considers military strikes, Axios reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Uncertainty over the possibility of military action in Iran has lingered after Trump said last week that an "armada" was heading toward the country but that he hoped he would not have to use it.

The Israelis traveled to Washington to share intelligence on potential targets inside Iran, while Saudi officials sought to help avert a wider regional war by pushing for a diplomatic solution, the Axios report said.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Visit

US

Washington

Iran

Axios

LBCI Next
Israeli fire kills two in Gaza, as truce deal moves to next phase
Iran army has 1,000 new drones, vows 'crushing response': Army chief
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-24

US and Ukrainian officials discuss possible Zelensky visit to Washington

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-20

NBC News: Netanyahu plans to brief Trump on possible new strikes on Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-22

On high alert: Israel braces for potential US strike on Iran and Hezbollah’s possible response

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-25

PM Salam meets with Amnesty International chief and UNRWA officials to discuss justice and refugee support

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:03

Russia is ready to evacuate its staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant if necessary: TASS

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:20

Israeli fire kills two in Gaza, as truce deal moves to next phase

LBCI
Middle East News
06:32

Iran army has 1,000 new drones, vows 'crushing response': Army chief

LBCI
World News
05:26

Kremlin says room for negotiation on Iran 'not exhausted'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-05

Israeli strikes hit Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa after evacuation warning

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

Trump urges pardon for Netanyahu over corruption charges during Knesset speech

LBCI
World News
10:11

EU designates Iran Guards as 'terrorist organisation:' Kallas

LBCI
World News
2025-11-06

Tesla investors vote on an $878 billion payday for Musk - but that's not all

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More