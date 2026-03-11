Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs

Lebanon News
11-03-2026 | 15:09
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs
0min
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs

The Israeli army launched several airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Wednesday evening, after issuing warnings for residents in several neighborhoods to evacuate.
The alerts targeted people in Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry, Laylaki, Hadath, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Chiyah.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Beirut

Strikes

