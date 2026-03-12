Turkey talking to US, Iran in bid to end war: FM

Middle East News
12-03-2026 | 09:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey talking to US, Iran in bid to end war: FM
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkey talking to US, Iran in bid to end war: FM

Turkey is talking to both Washington and Tehran in a bid to end the ongoing war in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday.

"We are at a time when we need negotiation and dialogue more than ever.. We are talking to the Iranian side, and we are talking to the American side," he said: "This war should end as soon as possible."

AFP

Middle East News

talking

LBCI Next
Iran security chief threatens reciprocal attacks in region if US targets electricity
Turkey urges end to Israeli attacks 'before Lebanon collapses': FM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-03-11

Trump tells Axios war in Iran will end soon, 'practically nothing left' to target

LBCI
World News
2026-03-07

Turkey warns efforts to stir civil war in Iran 'extremely dangerous'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Turkey urges end to Israeli attacks 'before Lebanon collapses': FM

LBCI
World News
2026-01-16

Ukrainian team en route to US for talks on plan to end war: Zelensky

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:05

Iran supreme leader thanks 'resistance front' in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
09:56

Iran's new supreme leader calls on regional countries to close US bases

LBCI
Middle East News
09:48

New Iran supreme leader calls for keeping Hormuz Strait closed

LBCI
World News
09:15

Iran security chief threatens reciprocal attacks in region if US targets electricity

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-04

Sirens sound in Jerusalem after Iran missile alert: AFP journalists

LBCI
World News
2026-02-18

Starmer, Trump discussed Russia-Ukraine, Iran after Geneva talks, Downing Street says

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-04

Iraq's top Shiite cleric denounces 'unjust war' on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-11

Israeli strike hits apartment in Beirut's Aisha Bakkar, targeting Hamas member–Video

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More