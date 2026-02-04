News
President Aoun condemns Israeli spraying of toxic chemicals over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04-02-2026 | 03:41
President Aoun condemns Israeli spraying of toxic chemicals over southern Lebanon
President Joseph Aoun on Wednesday strongly condemned Israeli aircraft for spraying toxic pesticides over farmland and orchards in several southern border villages, calling the act a “flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty” and an environmental and public health crime against Lebanese citizens and their land.
Aoun said the action represents a continuation of Israel’s repeated attacks on Lebanon and its people, warning that the use of harmful chemicals threatens agricultural land, livelihoods, and the health of residents, as well as the wider environment.
He stressed that such dangerous practices place a responsibility on the international community and relevant U.N. agencies to intervene, halt the violations, and protect Lebanese sovereignty.
The president instructed the Foreign Ministry to prepare a documented file, in coordination with the ministries of agriculture, environment, and public health, and to take all necessary legal and diplomatic steps to confront the attack and submit formal complaints to relevant international bodies.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
Israel
Violation
Attacks
At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, PM Salam calls on Gulf partners to back reform efforts: The details
Previous
