Human Rights Watch says that Israel has been illegally using white phosphorus in Lebanon

The Israeli military illegally used white phosphorus munitions over homes in the southern Lebanese town Yohmor on March 3, posing a threat to civilians, Human Rights Watch said in a report on Monday.



"The incendiary effects of white phosphorus can cause death or cruel injuries that result in lifelong suffering," Ramzi Kaiss, Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in the statement.



The rights group said it had verified eight images showing white phosphorus used over a residential part of Yohmor, and civil defense workers responding to fires in the area.



Reuters could not ⁠independently verify the group's findings.



The Israeli military told Reuters it was unaware and could not confirm the use of shells that contain white phosphorus in Lebanon. It added that it had not reviewed the same videos as HRW and could not comment on the claims.



Lebanese authorities have not commented.





Reuters