Turkey urges end to Israeli attacks 'before Lebanon collapses': FM

12-03-2026 | 08:32
Turkey urges end to Israeli attacks 'before Lebanon collapses': FM

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called Thursday for an end to Israel's bombardment of neighbouring Lebanon "before it collapses".

"Israel, pursuing expansionist policies, is bringing its dirty war into Lebanon.. Israeli attacks must end before the Lebanese state collapses," he said at a joint news conference in Ankara with his visiting German counterpart Johann Wadephul.

AFP

