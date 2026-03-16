Patriarch al-Rahi from Baabda palace: We support every step Aoun takes for Lebanon’s good and back the army and its commander

Lebanon News
16-03-2026 | 06:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Patriarch al-Rahi from Baabda palace: We support every step Aoun takes for Lebanon’s good and back the army and its commander
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Patriarch al-Rahi from Baabda palace: We support every step Aoun takes for Lebanon’s good and back the army and its commander

Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi said from Baabda Palace that “we express our appreciation for President Joseph Aoun and his work in leading the Lebanese state, and we support every step he takes for the good of Lebanon. We also support the Lebanese Army and its commander.”

Al-Rahi added, “I heard reassuring remarks from President Aoun.”

He also stressed that “we support Christians in the border areas, as they are Lebanon’s protective line along the borders and an essential part of this country. We therefore respect them, defend them and encourage them.”

He said he would contact Charbel Abdallah, the Maronite archbishop of Tyre, and ask him to reside in the town of Rmeish as a representative of the patriarch.

Lebanon News

al-Rahi

Baabda

palace:

support

every

takes

Lebanon’s

commander

LBCI Next
Speaker Berri, French Ambassador discuss efforts to end Israel-Lebanon conflict, stress 2024 agreement
French Ambassador to LBCI: We are continuing to work on a solution, no French initiative yet
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-09

President Aoun seeks international support for ceasefire, army deployment, and Israel talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-23

President Aoun, Speaker Berri discuss security situation and support for southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-21

UK, US, and Canada reaffirm support for Lebanese Army border security efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-14

Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

FM Rajji meets UN coordinator to discuss regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Middle East Airlines statement on flights from March 17 to 19

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Israeli army begins ground operations in Lebanon: Defense Minister Katz

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Speaker Berri, French Ambassador discuss efforts to end Israel-Lebanon conflict, stress 2024 agreement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-30

UN says Houthi seizure of telecom gear threatens Yemen aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-07

Religion, music, and controversy: Padre Guilherme’s concert divides opinion in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-15

Hamas official killed in Israel strike in South Lebanon's Sidon: Group source to AFP

LBCI
World News
2026-01-02

Strong earthquake shakes Mexico City

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:10

UN force in Lebanon says peacekeepers fired upon 'likely by non-state armed groups'

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:05

Israeli strike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

Israeli army says it began “limited” ground operations in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Ansar municipality orders temporary evacuation amid safety concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:56

Conflict with Lebanon and Iran tests Israel’s military readiness and diplomacy

LBCI
Middle East News
09:17

Hezbollah says fired 'advanced missile' at Israeli air base south of Tel Aviv

LBCI
Middle East News
14:56

Iran wants 'serious review' of Arab Gulf ties, denies role in Saudi oil attacks: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
12:52

Drone and rocket attack on base at Baghdad airport: AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More