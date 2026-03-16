Patriarch al-Rahi from Baabda palace: We support every step Aoun takes for Lebanon’s good and back the army and its commander

Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi said from Baabda Palace that “we express our appreciation for President Joseph Aoun and his work in leading the Lebanese state, and we support every step he takes for the good of Lebanon. We also support the Lebanese Army and its commander.”



Al-Rahi added, “I heard reassuring remarks from President Aoun.”



He also stressed that “we support Christians in the border areas, as they are Lebanon’s protective line along the borders and an essential part of this country. We therefore respect them, defend them and encourage them.”



He said he would contact Charbel Abdallah, the Maronite archbishop of Tyre, and ask him to reside in the town of Rmeish as a representative of the patriarch.