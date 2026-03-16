French Ambassador to LBCI: We are continuing to work on a solution, no French initiative yet

Lebanon News
16-03-2026 | 05:35
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French Ambassador to LBCI: We are continuing to work on a solution, no French initiative yet
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French Ambassador to LBCI: We are continuing to work on a solution, no French initiative yet

The French ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro said efforts are ongoing to address the current situation but stressed that there is no formal French initiative at this stage.

Speaking to LBCI, the ambassador said in response to a question about whether he was optimistic: “We are continuing to work to resolve this issue,” adding that “there is no French initiative, but rather ideas being discussed.”

Lebanon News

Ambassador

LBCI:

continuing

solution,

French

initiative

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