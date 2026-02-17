Lebanese Energy Minister opposed fuel, VAT hikes in Cabinet session

Lebanese Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi said he clearly opposed approving any new tax increases at this stage, including proposals to raise gasoline prices and the value-added tax.



In a post on X, Saddi said he rejected the measures during the Cabinet session held Monday, stressing that the solution should begin with improving revenue collection from customs and existing taxes.



Saddi said that despite his objection, he is obliged in his ministerial role to implement decisions issued by the Cabinet.



He added that any future steps should be carefully studied and based on clear figures to avoid a repeat of what he described as the scene witnessed in the Cabinet session.