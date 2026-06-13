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Trump says Iran peace deal to be signed Sunday, opening Hormuz
World News
13-06-2026 | 13:01
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Trump says Iran peace deal to be signed Sunday, opening Hormuz
U.S. President Donald Trump said a long-awaited deal to end the war in the Middle East is scheduled to be signed on Sunday, paving the way for the opening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
"The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday.
Trump's statement, however, ran counter to Iran's foreign ministry, which indicated earlier in the day that the deal would not be signed on Sunday, according to state media reports.
AFP
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United States
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