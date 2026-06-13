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Lebanese army soldier injured in Israeli drone strike in Nabatieh area
Lebanon News
13-06-2026 | 07:46
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Lebanese army soldier injured in Israeli drone strike in Nabatieh area
The Lebanese army said Saturday that a soldier was injured in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon.
According to the army, the soldier was first targeted while passing near the al-Najdeh Hospital in Nabatieh but escaped without injury. He was later struck again on the Kfar Roummane–Nabatieh road, where he sustained serious injuries.
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