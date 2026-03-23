Renewed call for evacuation: Israel warns residents of Beirut's suburbs

Lebanon News
23-03-2026 | 11:32
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Renewed call for evacuation: Israel warns residents of Beirut&#39;s suburbs
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Renewed call for evacuation: Israel warns residents of Beirut's suburbs

The Israeli army renewed its evacuation warning to residents of Beirut's southern suburbs, specifically those of Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry, Laylaki, Hadath, Borj el-Brajneh, Tahouitet el-Ghadir, and Chiyah.

In a post on X, Israeli military spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said it is continuing operations targeting what it described as Hezbollah military infrastructure across the area, with intensified strikes.

In its statement, the army claimed it does not intend to harm civilians and urged residents to evacuate the specified areas immediately for their safety.
 

Lebanon News

Evacuation

Israel

Residents

Beirut

Suburbs

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