The Israeli army renewed its evacuation warning to residents of Beirut's southern suburbs, specifically those of Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry, Laylaki, Hadath, Borj el-Brajneh, Tahouitet el-Ghadir, and Chiyah.



In a post on X, Israeli military spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said it is continuing operations targeting what it described as Hezbollah military infrastructure across the area, with intensified strikes.



In its statement, the army claimed it does not intend to harm civilians and urged residents to evacuate the specified areas immediately for their safety.