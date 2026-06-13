Mediator Pakistan says US-Iran peace deal likely finalised within 24 hours

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose government has mediated between Iran and the United States to end their war, said on Saturday a peace deal would "likely" be finalised within 24 hours.



"We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical-level talks next week," he said in a post on social media platform X.



AFP



