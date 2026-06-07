Shooting attack in Israel leaves at least one dead and several injured: LBCI correspondent in Haifa

Lebanon News
07-06-2026 | 04:40
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Shooting attack in Israel leaves at least one dead and several injured: LBCI correspondent in Haifa
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Shooting attack in Israel leaves at least one dead and several injured: LBCI correspondent in Haifa

LBCI correspondent in Haifa Amal Shehadeh reported that a shooting attack took place in three areas inside Israel, with initial information indicating one Israeli was killed and at least five others injured.

Shehadeh added that one of the attackers was killed, while authorities are still verifying whether additional assailants were involved.

She noted that sirens were activated in the area as a precaution amid concerns of possible infiltration attempts.

Lebanon News

attack

Israel

leaves

least

several

injured:

correspondent

Haifa

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