Israeli military says two soldiers killed in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
06-08-2026 | 00:26
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Israeli military says two soldiers killed in southern Lebanon
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Israeli military says two soldiers killed in southern Lebanon

Two Israeli reserve soldiers were killed during combat in southern Lebanon, the military said Thursday, where Israel has been fighting Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

The army identified them as Major Harel Birenstock, 34, a company commander in the 2855th Battalion of the 55th Brigade, and Sergeant Major Tamir Vaknin, 33, in the same battalion.

AFP

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