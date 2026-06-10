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Two suspects taken from Lebanon to Israel for questioning: Army
Lebanon News
10-06-2026 | 08:30
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Two suspects taken from Lebanon to Israel for questioning: Army
The Israeli military said on Wednesday that it had detained two people who approached troops in southern Lebanon and taken them to Israel for questioning.
"Earlier today, Israeli soldiers identified two suspected individuals who approached the area in which soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement to AFP. "Following the identification and in order to rule out any threat, the soldiers apprehended the suspected individuals, who were transferred to Israeli territory for further questioning."
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