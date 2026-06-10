Lebanon death toll since March 2 from Israeli attacks rises to 3,696, Health Ministry says

Lebanon News
10-06-2026 | 09:28
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Lebanon death toll since March 2 from Israeli attacks rises to 3,696, Health Ministry says
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Lebanon death toll since March 2 from Israeli attacks rises to 3,696, Health Ministry says

Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center announced that the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 has reached 3,696 people killed and 11,413 wounded.

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Lebanon death toll since March 2 from Israeli attacks rises to 3,696, Health Ministry says

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