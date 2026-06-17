Trump says Lebanese President to visit US within two weeks, highlights push for peace in Lebanon

Lebanon News
17-06-2026 | 13:06
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Trump says Lebanese President to visit US within two weeks, highlights push for peace in Lebanon
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Trump says Lebanese President to visit US within two weeks, highlights push for peace in Lebanon

U.S. President Donald Trump said the Lebanese president is expected to visit the United States within two weeks, adding that Washington is seeking to achieve peace in Lebanon and suggesting that Syria could play a role in that effort.

"We want to achieve peace in Lebanon, and Syria could have a role in bringing peace there," Trump said.

Commenting on Hezbollah, Trump described the situation in Lebanon as a relatively small part of a broader regional picture, while acknowledging that it remains highly contentious.

"Peace in Lebanon is something we have to work on a little," Trump said. "In reality, it is a very small part of the bigger picture, but it still generates a lot of controversy."

He said the more significant issue is the agreement with Iran.

"The big issue is the deal with Iran. That's where the real importance lies. They have Hezbollah, and that issue has to be dealt with one way or another," Trump said.

Trump added that the United States could address the matter, while suggesting that Israel "could do a much better job" and noting that Syria is also interested in playing a role.

"But I don't know whether people want that. Maybe not, and maybe Lebanon doesn't want that," he said. "We have to be guided, to some extent, by what Lebanon wants."

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