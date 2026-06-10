President Aoun: Lebanon’s security must be under state authority alone

Lebanon News
10-06-2026 | 08:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun: Lebanon’s security must be under state authority alone
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
President Aoun: Lebanon’s security must be under state authority alone

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Wednesday that it is not possible to live outside the framework of the state, arguing that past experiences have demonstrated the consequences of doing so.

“Living outside the framework of the state is a mistake,” Aoun said, stressing the importance of national institutions.

The president added that Lebanon’s true strength does not lie in conventional weapons but in national unity. 

He said a recent summit meeting served as a response to suggestions that religious or sectarian conflict could emerge in Lebanon, asserting that such claims are unfounded and will not materialize.

Aoun also emphasized that an attack on any part of Lebanon constitutes an attack on the entire country, saying no region can be separated from the nation as a whole.

“Our goal is to serve the people and protect the country,” he said.

The president added that ongoing efforts are guided by a single objective: ending attacks on Lebanon, securing an Israeli withdrawal, ensuring the return of displaced residents and detainees, deploying the Lebanese Army in the south, granting it sole responsibility for security, and advancing reconstruction efforts.

Lebanon News

Aoun:

Lebanon’s

security

under

state

authority

alone

LBCI Next
Two suspects taken from Lebanon to Israel for questioning: Army
Israeli strikes on south Lebanon kill 12: Medical source to AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-09

President Aoun: Israeli withdrawal would remove justification for any weapons outside state authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-02

President Aoun: Civil peace must be preserved, no alternative but negotiation to end war

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Aoun: Washington talks aim to restore state authority and prevent any foreign guardianship over Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-16

Lebanese president reaffirms commitment to state authority

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:57

Lebanese diplomatic source to Al Jazeera: “Pilot zones” are only path to halt deterioration and launch reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:16

Netanyahu calls on Lebanese people to join Israel against Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Military escalation in the Gulf reverberates into Lebanon negotiations: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

LBCI sources: Fate of June 22 direct talks with Israel still undecided, proposal for military-political round in Washington

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-27

Iran Guards official says 'low' possibility of renewed war with US

LBCI
World News
2026-06-07

Armenia votes in test of PM's pivot away from Russia

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-03

Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreed in US-led negotiations, joint statement reveals terms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

France to request emergency UN Security Council meeting over escalation in Lebanon, FM says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:16

Netanyahu calls on Lebanese people to join Israel against Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for new villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Diplomatic sources tell LBCI that French efforts to amend Lebanese-Israeli joint statement are untrue

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

FM Rajji: Hezbollah's weapons have lost their justification, Lebanon committed to extending state authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Strike hits center of Sidon in South Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:57

Lebanese diplomatic source to Al Jazeera: “Pilot zones” are only path to halt deterioration and launch reconstruction

LBCI
Middle East News
07:10

Erdogan says Israel's attacks on Syria, Lebanon threaten Turkey too

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Lebanon death toll since March 2 from Israeli attacks rises to 3,696, Health Ministry says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More