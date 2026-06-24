Israel, Lebanon discuss US-backed proposal for transfer of some southern territory to Lebanese army

Lebanon News
24-06-2026 | 03:27
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Israel, Lebanon discuss US-backed proposal for transfer of some southern territory to Lebanese army
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Israel, Lebanon discuss US-backed proposal for transfer of some southern territory to Lebanese army

Talks between Israel and Lebanon include discussion of a U.S.-backed proposal for Israeli forces to hand over some of the territory they have invaded during the war with ‌Hezbollah to the Lebanese military, according to Israeli and Lebanese officials.

The Israeli officials said the Lebanese troops involved would undergo U.S. training and vetting to ensure they are not linked to Iran-backed Hezbollah, while Israel would maintain a military presence in a buffer zone along the border.

The proposed "pilot" project is being discussed in the latest round of talks between Lebanese and Israeli officials, which got underway in Washington on Tuesday.

Rejected by Hezbollah, this diplomatic track has been overshadowed as Tehran has made Lebanon a focal point of its negotiations with the U.S.
 
Asked about the Israeli officials' comments, a senior Lebanese security official said discussions were ongoing in Washington and that Wednesday would see specific military-to-military discussions, including on the pilot zones.
The Lebanese official said the discussions would focus on a timeline for withdrawal and that any plan would emerge only after the ‌final ⁠day of talks on Thursday. The official did not respond to a request for comment on the Israeli officials' account of U.S. vetting of Lebanese troops.

Reuters

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