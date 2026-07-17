Lebanese army arrests suspects, seizes weapons and drugs in Baalbek raids

A Lebanese army unit carried out raids on the homes of wanted individuals and arrested citizen (H.M.) in Haour Taala, Baalbek, for allegedly opening fire with others on an army patrol on Feb. 16, 2023, killing three soldiers.



The army said it seized military ammunition, a quantity of drugs, and counterfeit currency in his possession.



It also arrested citizens (M.M.), (Q.A.), and (H.A.) in Haour Taala for driving illegal vehicles, seizing a handgun and a quantity of drugs from their possession.



In addition, a Syrian national identified as (Y.M.) was arrested in Sharawneh, Baalbek, for moving within Lebanese territory without legal documents. Weapons, military ammunition, drugs, and raw materials used in their manufacture were found in his possession.



The seized items were handed over to the relevant authorities, and investigations with the detainees were launched under the supervision of the competent judiciary.