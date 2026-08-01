News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN official Arnault on Army Day: Lebanese Army has earned national and international trust
Lebanon News
01-08-2026 | 01:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN official Arnault on Army Day: Lebanese Army has earned national and international trust
U.N. Acting Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jean Arnault congratulated the Lebanese Army’s leadership, officers and personnel on Army Day, saying the institution has earned the country’s pride and the confidence of the international community.
Arnault said Lebanon relies heavily on the army to meet its national and international commitments, particularly in strengthening security and stability across the country, protecting Lebanon’s territorial integrity and advancing the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.
He praised the army for earning the trust of Lebanese people across different communities and continuing to carry out its duties despite difficult working conditions and social and economic challenges.
Arnault highlighted the army’s achievements and challenges during a visit Tuesday to the Third Land Border Regiment in eastern Lebanon, where he met military personnel and inspected a border post and observation tower.
He also reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to mobilizing continued international support for the Lebanese Army.
Arnault said the army’s positive standing among different segments of Lebanese society reflects values of leadership, empathy and transparency, which he described as an inspiration for efforts to extend state authority across all Lebanese territory.
Lebanon News
official
Arnault
Lebanese
earned
national
international
trust
Next
PM Salam on Army Day: One army for one people in one homeland
President Aoun vows support for army, calls for exclusive state authority over Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:49
US Embassy in Beirut praises Lebanese Army on Army Day
Lebanon News
03:49
US Embassy in Beirut praises Lebanese Army on Army Day
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-29
UNIFIL holds official ceremony in Naqoura marking International Day of UN Peacekeepers
Lebanon News
2026-05-29
UNIFIL holds official ceremony in Naqoura marking International Day of UN Peacekeepers
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-30
Berri marks Army Day, says Lebanese army remains nation's unifying force
Lebanon News
2026-07-30
Berri marks Army Day, says Lebanese army remains nation's unifying force
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-15
Lebanese army provides clarifications on pilot zones as Lebanon insists on full ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
2026-07-15
Lebanese army provides clarifications on pilot zones as Lebanon insists on full ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:49
US Embassy in Beirut praises Lebanese Army on Army Day
Lebanon News
03:49
US Embassy in Beirut praises Lebanese Army on Army Day
0
Lebanon News
02:03
PM Salam on Army Day: One army for one people in one homeland
Lebanon News
02:03
PM Salam on Army Day: One army for one people in one homeland
0
Lebanon News
01:39
President Aoun vows support for army, calls for exclusive state authority over Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:39
President Aoun vows support for army, calls for exclusive state authority over Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:26
Army chief Haykal tours southern Lebanon, meets residents and soldiers
Lebanon News
11:26
Army chief Haykal tours southern Lebanon, meets residents and soldiers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-07-24
Four Palestinians, one Israeli killed in West Bank: Ministry, rescuers
Middle East News
2026-07-24
Four Palestinians, one Israeli killed in West Bank: Ministry, rescuers
0
World News
2026-07-29
More than half of England declared 'officially in drought': UK govt
World News
2026-07-29
More than half of England declared 'officially in drought': UK govt
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-23
PM Salam to The Washington Post: Rejects “buffer zone” idea and urges support for army and reconstruction
Lebanon News
2026-04-23
PM Salam to The Washington Post: Rejects “buffer zone” idea and urges support for army and reconstruction
0
World News
2026-06-10
Two crew missing after suspected US strike on tanker off Oman
World News
2026-06-10
Two crew missing after suspected US strike on tanker off Oman
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
07:20
Spain's PM blames Ceuta migrant influx on criminal networks manipulating recent court ruling
World News
07:20
Spain's PM blames Ceuta migrant influx on criminal networks manipulating recent court ruling
2
Lebanon News
09:55
Lebanese authorities order arrest of former BDL governor Riad Salameh at hospital
Lebanon News
09:55
Lebanese authorities order arrest of former BDL governor Riad Salameh at hospital
3
Lebanon News
05:28
Lebanon says Beaufort Castle unharmed after Israeli blasts
Lebanon News
05:28
Lebanon says Beaufort Castle unharmed after Israeli blasts
4
World News
08:09
More than 25,000 migrants have returned to Morocco from Ceuta: Spain ministry
World News
08:09
More than 25,000 migrants have returned to Morocco from Ceuta: Spain ministry
5
World News
06:22
Finland backs shutting Spain out of Schengen zone over Ceuta migration crisis
World News
06:22
Finland backs shutting Spain out of Schengen zone over Ceuta migration crisis
6
World News
08:00
New PM Burnham says UK has offered help to Spain over Ceuta crisis
World News
08:00
New PM Burnham says UK has offered help to Spain over Ceuta crisis
7
Lebanon News
11:26
Army chief Haykal tours southern Lebanon, meets residents and soldiers
Lebanon News
11:26
Army chief Haykal tours southern Lebanon, meets residents and soldiers
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israel signals no withdrawal from Gaza despite Trump’s disarmament plan: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israel signals no withdrawal from Gaza despite Trump’s disarmament plan: The details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More