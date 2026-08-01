UN official Arnault on Army Day: Lebanese Army has earned national and international trust

U.N. Acting Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jean Arnault congratulated the Lebanese Army’s leadership, officers and personnel on Army Day, saying the institution has earned the country’s pride and the confidence of the international community.



Arnault said Lebanon relies heavily on the army to meet its national and international commitments, particularly in strengthening security and stability across the country, protecting Lebanon’s territorial integrity and advancing the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



He praised the army for earning the trust of Lebanese people across different communities and continuing to carry out its duties despite difficult working conditions and social and economic challenges.



Arnault highlighted the army’s achievements and challenges during a visit Tuesday to the Third Land Border Regiment in eastern Lebanon, where he met military personnel and inspected a border post and observation tower.



He also reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to mobilizing continued international support for the Lebanese Army.



Arnault said the army’s positive standing among different segments of Lebanese society reflects values of leadership, empathy and transparency, which he described as an inspiration for efforts to extend state authority across all Lebanese territory.