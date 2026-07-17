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First UAE humanitarian aid convoy reaches Lebanon with 29 trucks
Lebanon News
17-07-2026 | 04:36
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First UAE humanitarian aid convoy reaches Lebanon with 29 trucks
The Higher Relief Commission announced the arrival of the first shipment of humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates for people affected by the conflict.
The convoy, provided through the UAE Aid Agency under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, consists of 29 trucks that entered Lebanon through the Masnaa border crossing.
The UAE Aid Agency said the assistance includes food and other essential supplies delivered in coordination with Lebanon’s Higher Relief Commission to help meet urgent humanitarian needs and support early recovery efforts.
Lebanon’s ambassador to the UAE, Tarek Hassan Mneimneh, thanked the Emirati leadership, government and people for their continued support of Lebanon and its people during difficult times.
Higher Relief Commission Secretary-General Brig. Gen. Bassam Al-Nabulsi thanked the UAE for launching the humanitarian aid convoys, describing them as a reflection of the strong ties between the two countries and of the UAE's longstanding support for Lebanon during times of crisis.
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