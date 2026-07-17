Rome security meeting delayed as Israel hardens stance on Lebanon withdrawal: The details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Amid Israel's refusal to withdraw from the security zone in southern Lebanon and its efforts to consolidate its military deployment there, the virtual Israeli-Lebanese-U.S. security meeting stemming from the Rome negotiations has been postponed, with no new date set.



The reasons for the postponement have not been officially disclosed. However, Israeli media reports linked the delay to Israel's strict conditions for implementing the withdrawal clause of the framework agreement, particularly regarding the international party that would oversee the Lebanese Army's takeover of the two pilot areas following an Israeli withdrawal and the disarmament of Hezbollah there.



Italy has been proposed as an alternative to the U.N. peacekeeping force, with an Italian military unit expected to supervise the area's clearance of Hezbollah fighters and weapons. However, Israel has yet to decide on the proposal and has reiterated that it will reject any arrangement it believes does not serve its security interests.



This position is strongly backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, creating a challenge for Washington, which is pressing for Israeli withdrawals from both Lebanon and Syria, further highlighting differences between the two allies.



One of the main consequences of these disagreements — along with the issue of a potential U.S. sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey — has been conflicting accounts regarding a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Netanyahu. While Netanyahu's office announced that the meeting had been postponed, Israeli officials said Washington had never set a date for such a meeting.



These developments have also contributed to uncertainty on the ground. While Israel remains on alert over possible developments in the U.S.-Iran confrontation, it assesses that Tehran is unlikely to escalate to the point of directly striking Israel, fearing such a move could reignite the Lebanon front.



Israeli intelligence agencies are also monitoring whether Trump's repeated threats against Iran are primarily intended as negotiating pressure or signal a genuine intention to resume the war.