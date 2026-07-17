News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Rome security meeting delayed as Israel hardens stance on Lebanon withdrawal: The details
News Bulletin Reports
17-07-2026 | 12:58
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Rome security meeting delayed as Israel hardens stance on Lebanon withdrawal: The details
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Amid Israel's refusal to withdraw from the security zone in southern Lebanon and its efforts to consolidate its military deployment there, the virtual Israeli-Lebanese-U.S. security meeting stemming from the Rome negotiations has been postponed, with no new date set.
The reasons for the postponement have not been officially disclosed. However, Israeli media reports linked the delay to Israel's strict conditions for implementing the withdrawal clause of the framework agreement, particularly regarding the international party that would oversee the Lebanese Army's takeover of the two pilot areas following an Israeli withdrawal and the disarmament of Hezbollah there.
Italy has been proposed as an alternative to the U.N. peacekeeping force, with an Italian military unit expected to supervise the area's clearance of Hezbollah fighters and weapons. However, Israel has yet to decide on the proposal and has reiterated that it will reject any arrangement it believes does not serve its security interests.
This position is strongly backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, creating a challenge for Washington, which is pressing for Israeli withdrawals from both Lebanon and Syria, further highlighting differences between the two allies.
One of the main consequences of these disagreements — along with the issue of a potential U.S. sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey — has been conflicting accounts regarding a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Netanyahu. While Netanyahu's office announced that the meeting had been postponed, Israeli officials said Washington had never set a date for such a meeting.
These developments have also contributed to uncertainty on the ground. While Israel remains on alert over possible developments in the U.S.-Iran confrontation, it assesses that Tehran is unlikely to escalate to the point of directly striking Israel, fearing such a move could reignite the Lebanon front.
Israeli intelligence agencies are also monitoring whether Trump's repeated threats against Iran are primarily intended as negotiating pressure or signal a genuine intention to resume the war.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
security
meeting
delayed
Israel
hardens
stance
Lebanon
withdrawal:
details
Next
A weapons shipment, five interests: The Syria-Iraq-Hezbollah file at the heart of a Turkish-Israeli rivalry
South Lebanon’s pilot zones: Between military arrangements and hopes for stability
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-20
Inside Israel's growing security dilemma on the Lebanon front: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-20
Inside Israel's growing security dilemma on the Lebanon front: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-09
US to host direct Lebanon-Israel talks on ceasefire, border and security framework: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-09
US to host direct Lebanon-Israel talks on ceasefire, border and security framework: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-19
Israeli security meeting weighs Hezbollah tactics as cross-border tensions escalate: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-19
Israeli security meeting weighs Hezbollah tactics as cross-border tensions escalate: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-21
Lebanon heads to second Washington meeting as ceasefire extension, direct talks top agenda: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-21
Lebanon heads to second Washington meeting as ceasefire extension, direct talks top agenda: The details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
A weapons shipment, five interests: The Syria-Iraq-Hezbollah file at the heart of a Turkish-Israeli rivalry
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
A weapons shipment, five interests: The Syria-Iraq-Hezbollah file at the heart of a Turkish-Israeli rivalry
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-16
South Lebanon’s pilot zones: Between military arrangements and hopes for stability
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-16
South Lebanon’s pilot zones: Between military arrangements and hopes for stability
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-16
Israel presses ahead with new military positions in south Lebanon amid withdrawal pressure
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-16
Israel presses ahead with new military positions in south Lebanon amid withdrawal pressure
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-15
From politics to investment: Syria and Lebanon seek new economic partnership
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-15
From politics to investment: Syria and Lebanon seek new economic partnership
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-03
Lebanon says casualties surpass 4,000 since March 2
Lebanon News
2026-07-03
Lebanon says casualties surpass 4,000 since March 2
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-25
Israel army says killed Hezbollah operatives in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-06-25
Israel army says killed Hezbollah operatives in South Lebanon
0
World News
2026-06-24
UK swelters in hottest June day on record at 35.7C: Met Office
World News
2026-06-24
UK swelters in hottest June day on record at 35.7C: Met Office
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-02
Lebanon says Israeli strikes near hospital killed four, wounded 127
Lebanon News
2026-06-02
Lebanon says Israeli strikes near hospital killed four, wounded 127
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
A weapons shipment, five interests: The Syria-Iraq-Hezbollah file at the heart of a Turkish-Israeli rivalry
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
A weapons shipment, five interests: The Syria-Iraq-Hezbollah file at the heart of a Turkish-Israeli rivalry
2
Lebanon News
04:36
First UAE humanitarian aid convoy reaches Lebanon with 29 trucks
Lebanon News
04:36
First UAE humanitarian aid convoy reaches Lebanon with 29 trucks
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Rome security meeting delayed as Israel hardens stance on Lebanon withdrawal: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Rome security meeting delayed as Israel hardens stance on Lebanon withdrawal: The details
4
Lebanon News
12:03
Lebanese army arrests suspects, seizes weapons and drugs in Baalbek raids
Lebanon News
12:03
Lebanese army arrests suspects, seizes weapons and drugs in Baalbek raids
5
Lebanon Economy
03:35
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:35
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
6
Middle East News
03:07
Iran says attacked Al-Tanf military base in Syria: state broadcaster
Middle East News
03:07
Iran says attacked Al-Tanf military base in Syria: state broadcaster
7
Middle East News
09:03
Iran strikes eastern Syria, in first such attack during current war
Middle East News
09:03
Iran strikes eastern Syria, in first such attack during current war
8
World News
05:39
UN urges probe after deaths reported in Pakistan-administered Kashmir unrest
World News
05:39
UN urges probe after deaths reported in Pakistan-administered Kashmir unrest
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More