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Hezbollah says Lebanon president's US visit 'submission' to foreign power
Lebanon News
23-07-2026 | 10:21
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Hezbollah says Lebanon president's US visit 'submission' to foreign power
Hezbollah on Thursday branded Lebanese President Joseph Aoun's recent visit to Washington a failure and said it showed the government's submission to a foreign power.
In a statement, the group's lawmakers said the visit revealed "the extent of subservience and submission to foreign tutelage,” adding that it "failed to achieve... an American commitment to the withdrawal of the enemy from our land," referring to Israel.
AFP
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