Israel says Saudi recognition would be 'historic' for regional peace

Middle East News
23-07-2026 | 09:38
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Israel says Saudi recognition would be &#39;historic&#39; for regional peace
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Israel says Saudi recognition would be 'historic' for regional peace

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia's recognition of Israel would be a significant step towards peace in the Middle East.

"Saudi Arabia's joining of the Abraham Accords would be a historic leap forward for peace in the Middle East," Netanyahu's office said after US President Donald Trump announced that a U.S.-Saudi nuclear deal would be contingent on the kingdom recognizing Israel.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Saudi Arabia

Recognition

Regional

Peace

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