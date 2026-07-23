Lebanese Army Commander concludes inspection visit to Zawtar El Gharbiyeh

Lebanon News
23-07-2026 | 02:57
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Lebanese Army Commander concludes inspection visit to Zawtar El Gharbiyeh
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Lebanese Army Commander concludes inspection visit to Zawtar El Gharbiyeh

Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal departed Zawtar El Gharbiyeh after conducting an inspection tour of the town and meeting with troops deployed in the area.

The visit came as the Lebanese army continues its deployment and operational activities in Zawtar El Gharbiyeh as part of the implementation of the first phase of the pilot zones in South Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Army

Commander

Rodoplph Haykal

Inspection

Visit

Zawtar El Gharbiyeh

South Lebanon

No return yet: Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh residents caught in another chapter of uncertainty
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