Mideast situation on 'edge of the unimaginable': UN chief

Ongoing conflict in the Middle East has pushed the region to the "edge of the unimaginable," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday.



"The situation is getting out of control. It is teetering on the edge of the unimaginable. The region is being pulled into an ever-widening circle of confrontation. One crisis feeds another. One escalation triggers the next," Guterres told a Security Council meeting.



"As this dynamic spreads, the political objectives are becoming increasingly obscured by the confrontation itself."



AFP



