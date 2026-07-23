Greece to buy anti-drone 'Achilles Shield' from Israel

Greece on Thursday formalized its plans for an anti-missile, anti-aircraft and anti-drone defensive dome called "Achilles' Shield" procured from Israel, amid additional arms spending, a defense ministry source told AFP.



The purchase is part of a 4.2 billion euro ($4.8 billion) defense spending blitz which also includes C-390 Millennium transport aircraft, Heron unmanned aerial vehicles, Apache helicopter missiles, Victa stealth watercraft and frigate sonar systems, according to ministry document seen by AFP.





AFP