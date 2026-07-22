US court sets June 2027 trial for Venezuela's ousted Maduro

World News
22-07-2026 | 12:42
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US court sets June 2027 trial for Venezuela&#39;s ousted Maduro
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US court sets June 2027 trial for Venezuela's ousted Maduro

Venezuela's ousted president Nicolas Maduro will go on trial in the United States on June 1, 2027, a judge ruled Wednesday, after his capture in a stunning U.S. military raid in January.

The former leader, 63, and his wife Cilia Flores have been held in a Brooklyn jail for more than seven months after pleading not guilty to drug trafficking and firearms charges.

AFP


World News

Venezuela

Nicolas Maduro

United States

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