Iran's foreign ministry says 'deep mistrust' in US remains despite deal

Middle East News
15-06-2026 | 08:35
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Iran&#39;s foreign ministry says &#39;deep mistrust&#39; in US remains despite deal
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Iran's foreign ministry says 'deep mistrust' in US remains despite deal

Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday that Tehran still holds "deep mistrust" of the United States despite an agreed framework aimed at ending the war.

"Unfortunately, it must be acknowledged that Iran's deep mistrust of the United States stems from long history of wrongdoing by American leaders," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei in a weekly press briefing.

"The United States still has a long way to go before it can earn the trust of the Iranian people," he noted, adding that the framework was "merely a step toward reducing tensions and end a war" which broke out late February.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Esmaeil Baqaei

Iran

US

Tehran

War

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