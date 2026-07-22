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Israel’s next moves: Lebanon withdrawal, Gaza tactics and Iran tensions
News Bulletin Reports
22-07-2026 | 13:00
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Israel’s next moves: Lebanon withdrawal, Gaza tactics and Iran tensions
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
As the first phase of implementing the pilot zones plan begins, under which the Israeli army is set to withdraw from the area of Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh in southern Lebanon, Israel revealed a new military policy that it had previously used in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
The policy is known as “roof knocking.”
According to reserve soldiers deployed to Lebanon, the tactic involves orders given to troops to fire small missiles onto the roofs of buildings or homes targeted for destruction, giving residents some time to evacuate.
The policy had previously drawn U.S. criticism over the harm it caused to civilians. Meanwhile, soldiers who released recordings of such orders being given said implementing the tactic could undermine successful operations targeting Hezbollah members.
Amid Israeli threats and new plans, as well as Tel Aviv’s claims of obstacles and Lebanese failures in completing the implementation of the framework agreement, which it says are hindering the continuation of its army’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the expected summit this week between Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump had been postponed.
The delay came amid reports that Washington is seeking to exert further pressure on Tel Aviv to accelerate its withdrawal from Lebanon and halt drone flights and firing in areas where the Lebanese army has deployed.
While pressure continues over the Lebanon file, coordination is underway regarding Iran, with expectations that Israel could participate in any operation against Iran if the U.S. president decides to turn his threats into military action and assassinations targeting Iranian officials.
In the meantime, the Israeli army continues training for various expected scenarios, whether on the Lebanon or Iran fronts, while monitoring advanced Iranian missiles launched toward areas in Jordan, a strategic concern for Israel and what is considered an indirect military message to Tel Aviv.
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No return yet: Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh residents caught in another chapter of uncertainty
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