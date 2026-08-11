Tensions reportedly erupted between Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Defense Minister Michel Mnassa during a parliamentary session over the minister's planned remarks on a proposed general amnesty law, according to LBCI.



Mnassa had planned to deliver an emotional address at the beginning of the session, directed at military personnel and focused on the general amnesty law. However, when he entered the chamber, Salam asked him to leave with him for a discussion.



LBCI sources reported that the move reportedly led to a tense exchange between the two officials, with Salam objecting to Mnassa delivering his planned speech before Parliament.



The dispute escalated to the point that the Lebanese army leadership intervened and insisted that Mnassa be allowed to address lawmakers. Several MPs also reportedly called for the defense minister to return to the chamber and deliver his remarks.



Some MPs went as far as threatening not to return to the session unless they were allowed to hear Mnassa’s address, according to LBCI.



A meeting between Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Salam will be held in an effort to defuse the dispute and resolve the situation.