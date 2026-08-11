An Israeli drone strike in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh wounded two people, Lebanon's Health Ministry said Tuesday.



The ministry's Emergency Operations Center said the strike was carried out in two separate attacks. During the second strike, an ambulance team from the Al-Risala Association arrived at the scene to rescue the wounded and was also targeted, damaging the ambulance, according to the ministry.



The ministry condemned what it described as Israel's continued targeting of ambulance and emergency medical teams, saying such attacks constitute an unacceptable violation of international humanitarian law and international norms.