Fifth round of Washington talks between Lebanon and Israel set for June 22–24: The details

News Bulletin Reports
11-06-2026 | 13:02
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Fifth round of Washington talks between Lebanon and Israel set for June 22–24: The details
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Fifth round of Washington talks between Lebanon and Israel set for June 22–24: The details

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

The fifth round of U.S.-mediated talks between Lebanon and Israel is scheduled to take place in Washington, with military discussions set for June 22 and political talks on June 23–24, Lebanese and American sources told LBCI.

The sources said preparations are underway to define the agenda for both the military and political tracks. They added that the first item on the agenda will be the implementation of the June 3 agreement, which includes a ceasefire framework and the concept of a “pilot zone.”

The proposed mechanism is based on an Israeli withdrawal from designated areas in exchange for the Lebanese state extending its authority over them. However, no agreement has yet been reached on the geographic scope of the first pilot zone.

The sources said no changes to the current agreement are under consideration at this stage, adding that any amendments would not depend solely on Lebanese preferences, but also on U.S. and Israeli positions, which reportedly oppose any modifications.

They noted that several regional actors, including Saudi Arabia, contributed to the earlier agreement. Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan has been in contact with Lebanese officials during previous negotiation rounds and is currently in Lebanon ahead of the new talks.

The sources also said there are attempts by both Israel and Iran to disrupt the negotiations. Israel, they said, is increasing pressure on the ground through territorial advances and argues that talks should be delayed to achieve further gains, while also citing Lebanon’s alleged failure to fully extend state authority.

Iran, according to the sources, is encouraging Hezbollah to reject the ceasefire arrangement, arguing that it will not abandon the group in negotiations with the United States and that it will impose military equations in its favor.

Amid these developments, Lebanese officials are working to strengthen internal coordination, particularly between the presidency and the parliament speaker’s office. This was reflected in a meeting on Wednesday between presidential adviser Andre Rahal and MP Ali Hassan Khalil, an aide to Speaker Nabih Berri.

Lebanon’s leadership has reiterated its commitment to continuing negotiations, despite what President Joseph Aoun described as pressure to withdraw. Officials say they see the U.S. as the guarantor of the talks and any potential final agreement.

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