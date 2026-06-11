News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fifth round of Washington talks between Lebanon and Israel set for June 22–24: The details
News Bulletin Reports
11-06-2026 | 13:02
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Fifth round of Washington talks between Lebanon and Israel set for June 22–24: The details
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
The fifth round of U.S.-mediated talks between Lebanon and Israel is scheduled to take place in Washington, with military discussions set for June 22 and political talks on June 23–24, Lebanese and American sources told LBCI.
The sources said preparations are underway to define the agenda for both the military and political tracks. They added that the first item on the agenda will be the implementation of the June 3 agreement, which includes a ceasefire framework and the concept of a “pilot zone.”
The proposed mechanism is based on an Israeli withdrawal from designated areas in exchange for the Lebanese state extending its authority over them. However, no agreement has yet been reached on the geographic scope of the first pilot zone.
The sources said no changes to the current agreement are under consideration at this stage, adding that any amendments would not depend solely on Lebanese preferences, but also on U.S. and Israeli positions, which reportedly oppose any modifications.
They noted that several regional actors, including Saudi Arabia, contributed to the earlier agreement. Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan has been in contact with Lebanese officials during previous negotiation rounds and is currently in Lebanon ahead of the new talks.
The sources also said there are attempts by both Israel and Iran to disrupt the negotiations. Israel, they said, is increasing pressure on the ground through territorial advances and argues that talks should be delayed to achieve further gains, while also citing Lebanon’s alleged failure to fully extend state authority.
Iran, according to the sources, is encouraging Hezbollah to reject the ceasefire arrangement, arguing that it will not abandon the group in negotiations with the United States and that it will impose military equations in its favor.
Amid these developments, Lebanese officials are working to strengthen internal coordination, particularly between the presidency and the parliament speaker’s office. This was reflected in a meeting on Wednesday between presidential adviser Andre Rahal and MP Ali Hassan Khalil, an aide to Speaker Nabih Berri.
Lebanon’s leadership has reiterated its commitment to continuing negotiations, despite what President Joseph Aoun described as pressure to withdraw. Officials say they see the U.S. as the guarantor of the talks and any potential final agreement.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
round
Washington
talks
between
Lebanon
Israel
22–24:
details
Next
Beyond Lebanon: Israel and Turkey on a collision course
Military escalation in the Gulf reverberates into Lebanon negotiations: The details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-30
Ahead of Washington talks: Between Lebanon's demands and Israel's conditions—The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-30
Ahead of Washington talks: Between Lebanon's demands and Israel's conditions—The details
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-03
Lebanon-Israel talks in Washington conclude with focus on ceasefire, set to resume June 22
Lebanon News
2026-06-03
Lebanon-Israel talks in Washington conclude with focus on ceasefire, set to resume June 22
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-03
Lebanese delegation arrives at US State Department in Washington for fifth round of Lebanon-Israel talks
Lebanon News
2026-06-03
Lebanese delegation arrives at US State Department in Washington for fifth round of Lebanon-Israel talks
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-06
LBCI sources: Third round of Lebanon-Israel talks set for next week in Washington
Lebanon News
2026-05-06
LBCI sources: Third round of Lebanon-Israel talks set for next week in Washington
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Beyond Lebanon: Israel and Turkey on a collision course
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Beyond Lebanon: Israel and Turkey on a collision course
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-10
Military escalation in the Gulf reverberates into Lebanon negotiations: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-10
Military escalation in the Gulf reverberates into Lebanon negotiations: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-10
From infiltration to escalation? Israel reassesses its Lebanon strategy after security breach
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-10
From infiltration to escalation? Israel reassesses its Lebanon strategy after security breach
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-09
100 days of war: Lebanon counts the human and economic cost
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-09
100 days of war: Lebanon counts the human and economic cost
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-08
Speaker Berri calls Israeli strikes “full-fledged war crimes”
Lebanon News
2026-04-08
Speaker Berri calls Israeli strikes “full-fledged war crimes”
0
Middle East News
2026-01-20
Syria Kurdish official says deal with Damascus has 'no validity at the moment'
Middle East News
2026-01-20
Syria Kurdish official says deal with Damascus has 'no validity at the moment'
0
World News
05:33
Russia says French, German and British ambassadors attend meeting at foreign ministry
World News
05:33
Russia says French, German and British ambassadors attend meeting at foreign ministry
0
Lebanon News
06:25
LF Leader Geagea welcomes Saudi decision to reopen market to Lebanese products
Lebanon News
06:25
LF Leader Geagea welcomes Saudi decision to reopen market to Lebanese products
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Beyond Lebanon: Israel and Turkey on a collision course
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Beyond Lebanon: Israel and Turkey on a collision course
2
Lebanon News
03:34
Hezbollah denies CNN interview was conducted with one of its members
Lebanon News
03:34
Hezbollah denies CNN interview was conducted with one of its members
3
Lebanon News
07:55
President Aoun: Lebanon will not withdraw from negotiations despite pressure
Lebanon News
07:55
President Aoun: Lebanon will not withdraw from negotiations despite pressure
4
Lebanon News
10:27
Aoun to Reuters: Lebanon will not accept Iranian dictates
Lebanon News
10:27
Aoun to Reuters: Lebanon will not accept Iranian dictates
5
Lebanon News
08:42
Lebanon’s Education Minister says official exams plan under review to ensure student safety
Lebanon News
08:42
Lebanon’s Education Minister says official exams plan under review to ensure student safety
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Fifth round of Washington talks between Lebanon and Israel set for June 22–24: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Fifth round of Washington talks between Lebanon and Israel set for June 22–24: The details
7
Middle East News
13:47
Trump says canceling Iran strikes, flags possible deal
Middle East News
13:47
Trump says canceling Iran strikes, flags possible deal
8
Middle East News
09:10
Trump says would 'rather not' hit Iran civilian infrastructure
Middle East News
09:10
Trump says would 'rather not' hit Iran civilian infrastructure
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More