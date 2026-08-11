Syria court sentences in absentia ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad to death

Middle East News
11-08-2026 | 04:37
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Syria court sentences in absentia ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad to death
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Syria court sentences in absentia ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad to death

A Syrian court on Tuesday sentenced former ruler Bashar al-Assad to death in absentia, after convicting him over charges of "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity" during the country's civil war.

The ruling against Assad, who fled with his family to Moscow as Islamist-led forces closed in on Damascus in December 2024, is the first under the transitional authorities who this year began trying figures from the former government, both in person and in absentia.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Court

Bashar al-Assad

Death

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