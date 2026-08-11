Lebanon formally abolishes death penalty in Middle East first

Lebanon News
11-08-2026 | 08:03
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Lebanon formally abolishes death penalty in Middle East first
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Lebanon formally abolishes death penalty in Middle East first

Lebanon's parliament on Tuesday abolished the death penalty, making the country the first in the Middle East to formally end the practice.

"The draft law aimed at abolishing the death penalty in Lebanon was approved after amendments were made to it," the speaker of parliament's office announced.

AFP

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