Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon

On Tuesday, August 11, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 6,000, while diesel fell by LBP 40,000 and gas dropped by LBP 1,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,455,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,473,000



- Diesel: LBP 2,348,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,174,000