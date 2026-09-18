Five arrested over alleged Syria-Lebanon network; Hezbollah-linked figure identified

LBCI has learned that five members of a network accused of illegally bringing people from Syria into Lebanon, allegedly to train them before sending them back to Syria’s coastal region, have been arrested.



The arrests, involving three Syrians and two Lebanese nationals, were carried out based on instructions from the Prosecutor General at the Court of Cassation, Judge Ahmad Rami al-Hajj.



According to LBCI information, the case was referred to Military Court Government Commissioner Judge Claude Ghanem, who charged the five suspects. They are allegedly part of a network comprising 15 or 16 Lebanese and Syrian nationals.



The network reportedly includes a former Syrian army officer with the rank of colonel, as well as a member of Lebanon’s State Security.



It also includes a person known as “Hajj Alaa,” who was found through the investigation to be linked to Hezbollah. His full identity was established, and a wanted notice was issued against him.



The charges include forming a criminal organization, terrorism and carrying out terrorist acts, as well as offenses related to weapons and explosives. Weapons and explosives were reportedly seized.



The charges also include violating military instructions because one of the suspects is a member of State Security.



Investigators are continuing efforts to establish the full identities of individuals whose identities remain unknown and to conduct the necessary technical examinations of seized mobile phones.



The case involving the detainees was referred to Military Court Investigating Judge Ghada Abu Alwan, who will continue the investigation.