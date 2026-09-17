President Aoun calls for joint regional security strategy during meeting with Jordan’s king, Macron

President Joseph Aoun held a trilateral meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of a preparatory meeting in Paris for the international conference supporting the Lebanese army and Internal Security Forces.

The leaders discussed strengthening cooperation and coordination, as well as France’s hosting of a new round of the Aqaba Process meetings, aimed at supporting the Lebanese army and enabling it to maintain security alongside the Internal Security Forces.

They also discussed the regional escalation and developments in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem, stressing the need for intensified international efforts toward comprehensive and sustainable de-escalation.

Aoun stressed that regional security is interconnected and called for a joint regional security strategy based on shared energy projects and economic, security and political cooperation.