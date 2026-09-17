Macron: A sovereign, stable Lebanon is key to regional peace

Lebanon News
17-09-2026 | 10:58
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Macron: A sovereign, stable Lebanon is key to regional peace
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Macron: A sovereign, stable Lebanon is key to regional peace

Paris is today the place where our partners are gathering to strengthen Lebanon’s sovereignty and enable it to fully ensure its security, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.

“A Lebanon at peace is a renewed hope for the entire Middle East. A sovereign and stable Lebanon is a decisive step toward peace and stability across the region,” Macron said.

Alongside Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Jordan’s King Abdullah II, and in close coordination with the United States, Saudi Arabia and international partners, France is supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces, which are essential to asserting the authority of the Lebanese state across its entire territory, Macron said.

Amid persistent tensions in the Middle East, Macron said only diplomacy and dialogue can end an escalation with no way forward.

He also reaffirmed France’s solidarity with Jordan and condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the country.

Macron stressed the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

“Blockages have direct consequences on our daily lives. The French are feeling them at the pump, with prices that have become unbearable,” he said.

He also stressed the need to continue working toward a two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living in peace and security.

Lebanon News

Paris

France

Lebanon

Jordan

Emmanuel Macron

Lebanese Armed Forces

Joseph Aoun

King Abdullah II

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