Jordan, France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, state institutions

Jordan and France reaffirmed their support for Lebanon’s efforts to ensure its security, strengthen its sovereignty over its entire territory and ensure that weapons are held exclusively by the state, according to a joint statement issued Thursday following talks between Jordanian King Abdullah II and French President Emmanuel Macron.



The two leaders, alongside Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, chaired a meeting held as part of the Aqaba Process to mobilize support for the Lebanese Armed Forces, identify their needs and strengthen coordination among all supporting parties.



Jordan and France stressed the need for all parties to comply with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



France strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting Jordan, according to the statement.



The two leaders also stressed the need for practical steps to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on a two-state solution.



The statement said they rejected any Israeli attempts to annex the West Bank or forcibly displace the Palestinian people.



Jordan and France also stressed the need to halt Israeli attacks on Syria.